Paul Alexander on Robert Malone, mRNA Technology & Medical Censorship

Dr. Jane Ruby
Paul Alexander discusses his experiences with Robert Malone and his opinion of Malone’s lawsuit against the Breggins and Dr. Jane. Alexander states Malone didn’t have the role he claims in developing mRNA. He believes Malone should be developing an antidote to mRNA instead of suing people over differences of opinions. The frontline doctors C19 group was supposed to fight medical censorship, but tried to censor him. Alexander says those frontline doctors are frauds and hypocrites, and are only enriching themselves.
