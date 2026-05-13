iDKHOW - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2203

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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie pop artist, iDKHOW, while on Boys Like Girls' "The Soundtrack of Your Life Tour" with Arrows In Action. iDKHOW is currently supporting his newest album, Gloom Division.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 27, 2026
Location - Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH IDKHOW:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/iDKHOW
Instagram - https://instagram.com/iDKHOW
TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@iDKHOW
Twitter - https://twitter.com/iDKHOW
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:29 Skip Intro
00:39 Back Lounge/Bedroom
01:03 Bathroom
01:30 Bunks
01:55 Bathroom
02:10 Front Lounge
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:29Skip Intro
00:39Back Lounge/Bedroom
01:03Bathroom
01:30Bunks
01:55Bathroom
02:10Front Lounge