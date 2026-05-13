iDKHOW - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2203

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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie pop artist, iDKHOW, while on Boys Like Girls' "The Soundtrack of Your Life Tour" with Arrows In Action. iDKHOW is currently supporting his newest album, Gloom Division.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 27, 2026

Location - Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH IDKHOW:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/iDKHOW

Instagram - https://instagram.com/iDKHOW

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@iDKHOW

Twitter - https://twitter.com/iDKHOW





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:29 Skip Intro

00:39 Back Lounge/Bedroom

01:03 Bathroom

01:30 Bunks

01:55 Bathroom

02:10 Front Lounge





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



