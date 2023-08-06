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Massive Celebratory Rallies in Niamey, NIGER - as the Timeframe on the ECOWAS Ultimatum Draws to a Close - 'The People' Have Spoken!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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258 views • August 06, 2023

Massive celebratory rallies in Niamey, Niger as the timeframe on the ECOWAS ultimatum draws to a close. The people have spoken.

Supporters of Niger’s coup gather at Niamey stadium

Thousands of supporters of the military coup in Niger gathered at a Niamey stadium Sunday.

A delegation of members of the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the 30,000-seat stadium to cheers from supporters, many of whom carried in Russian flags and portraits of CNSP leaders.

General Mohamed Toumba, one of the CNSP leaders, denounced in a speech those “lurking in the shadows” who were “plotting subversion” against “the forward march of Niger.”

Adding from later afternoon US:

Niger prepares for possible ECOWAS invasion - The rebel authorities sent reinforcements to the border, closed the airspace over the country and declared that they would not retreat, despite the expiration of the ultimatum of the Military Council.

💬 "A major foreign power is preparing to attack our country", says Niger's military council.


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