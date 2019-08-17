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Weekly Recap: Epstein Discrepancies, Google Exposed and Escalations In The Hong Kong Protests - War Room Full Show
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49 views • August 17, 2019
Savanah Hernandez and Rebecca Wright take over Friday’s edition of the War Room to discuss one of the most overwhelming weeks in news. Savanah and Rebecca discuss the many discrepancies in Epstein’s death after it is officially announced that Epstein committed suicide by hanging. They also discuss the latest developments in the Hong Kong protests and the exclusive Google whistleblower who was interviewed by Owen Shroyer. Mahgdalen Rose, political commentator, also joins the show to expose Tulsi Gabbard and the truth behind red flag gun laws.
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