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Pres. Trump - From "Defeat?" to "Red Alert.
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609 views • January 09, 2021
The Deep State, including dozens of corrupt politicians, has made what it probably imagines is their best and most successful move to get rid of President Trump. But a master chess player may engineer the semblance of defeat – in order to win.
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Books
Qanon And The Dark Agenda https://amzn.to/2zIYazo
Qanon And The great awakening - paperback
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President Trump And The New World Order - paperback
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On Amazon https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
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