Epstein Files - Revelations from Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein Emails Prince Andrew's Connection









The Daily Chronicle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewRjsZfq9jg





"Marry Me" and Money Troubles: Revelations from Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein Emails.





Sarah Ferguson has publicly claimed she accepted one payment from Jeffrey Epstein in 2010—£15,000 to help pay off debts—which she's called "the biggest mistake of my life." But DOJ files released January 30, 2026 tell a completely different story: emails showing $18,000 per month payments spanning years, instructions to Epstein's staff to "help Sarah" with various expenses, and perhaps most damning—evidence that Epstein's money was being used to pay for Prince Andrew's legal defense while Andrew publicly denied Virginia Giuffre's accusations.

THE MONTHLY PAYMENTS:

Email from Epstein to assistant (2011): "Continue helping Sarah. 18 per month. Don't let her talk to press." That's $18,000 every single month—not a one-time 2010 payment. This continued for YEARS, not months. Additional email from Ghislaine Maxwell to Epstein (2012): "Spoke to Sarah. She needs the monthly plus extra 15 for publicity. They're killing her in the tabs." The monthly PLUS extra $15,000 = $33,000 that month.

WHAT SARAH HAS SAID PUBLICLY:

2011: "I deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me"

2019 (after Epstein's arrest): "I made a mistake in 2010. I regret it. It was a mistake."

2022: "I've made a massive error. I accept that."

Pattern: She ALWAYS describes it as ONE payment, ONE time, 2010, that she regrets. But files show payments continuing through at least 2015, monthly $18K transfers, additional payments for publicity, school expenses, Andrew's legal defense, with her as active intermediary coordinating between Epstein and Andrew's team.

THE SCHOOL EXPENSES:

Email from Sarah Kellen (Epstein's assistant, alleged co-conspirator) dated 2012: "Sarah F needs help with Bea's school. Can you transfer 25. She'll call to confirm account." Bea = Princess Beatrice, Sarah's daughter. Epstein paying $25,000 for school expenses for British royal family member's education.

ANDREW'S LEGAL DEFENSE FUNDING:

In 2015, Virginia Giuffre filed lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, naming Prince Andrew. She claimed he had sex with her three times when she was 17. Andrew denied everything. Fighting that lawsuit cost money—lawyers, PR consultants, crisis management.

Email from Epstein to his accountant (2015): "Transfer 200 to the Andrew fund. Ghislaine will coordinate with his people." $200,000 to "the Andrew fund" with Maxwell coordinating.

Email from Maxwell to Epstein (same year): "Andrew's legal team needs another installment. Sarah says they're burning through faster than expected. Can you do 150 this month?" $150,000 for Andrew's legal team with SARAH as the intermediary communicating the need.

Total documented in just these emails: $450,000 in 6 months for Andrew's defense. Andrew publicly denying Virginia Giuffre's accusations while simultaneously his legal defense funded by Jeffrey Epstein—the man accused of trafficking Virginia to Andrew in the first place. Sarah is the coordinator, telling Epstein how much Andrew's legal team needs.

THE "DON'T LET HER TALK TO PRESS" INSTRUCTION:

That 2011 email: "Continue helping Sarah. 18 per month. Don't let her talk to press." This isn't about preventing interviews—Sarah was already doing interviews constantly trying to rehabilitate her image. It's about preventing her from talking about EPSTEIN, about Andrew's relationship with him, about what she'd seen and knew.

Epstein made sure she couldn't—not through threats, through money. $18,000 per month with instruction: don't let her talk to press. Keep her dependent. And it worked. Sarah never went public with details about Andrew and Epstein, never corroborated Virginia's timeline, never provided insider testimony she could have—because doing so would mean losing the money, the financial support, the help with Andrew's legal bills.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER EPSTEIN'S DEATH:

Epstein died August 10, 2019. Within weeks, reports emerged that Sarah's financial situation became dire. Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre February 2022, paid her reportedly $12-15 million. Where did that money come from? Andrew doesn't have that kind of money independently. Queen Elizabeth reportedly helped, but multiple reports suggest other sources contributed. Questions remain about whether Epstein's estate contributed, whether financial arrangements that existed while Epstein was alive continued after his death through his estate, through shell companies, through same intermediaries.

Sources: DOJ files released January 30, 2026; emails between Epstein, Sarah Kellen, Ghislaine Maxwell; court documents from Virginia Giuffre lawsuit; Andrew settlement records; British press coverage from established outlets; Sarah Ferguson's public statements 2011-2024; financial records from Epstein estate.