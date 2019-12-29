Stop Fighting Each Other

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I am a patriot fighting for our freedom and against corrupt government as such just like all freedom fighters I could use some extra money. Unfortunately as of the making of this video my website theprintedmessage.com has been deleted because it kept getting attacked and infiltrated with malware. So if you wish to help then the only way would be to email transfer money via [email protected]. Of course the best thing to do if to share the video if your funds are short. You can also shop on the brighteon products by using the link (shop now button)