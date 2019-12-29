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Stop Fighting Each Other
My Direct Opinion
My Direct Opinion
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6 views • December 29, 2019
We The People are taking back our country from the gloablists but need to start working together without the infighting that is continually happening. Watch and learn about every province forming its own country and its own constitution and why this video was necessary to stop people from infighting
I am a patriot fighting for our freedom and against corrupt government as such just like all freedom fighters I could use some extra money. Unfortunately as of the making of this video my website theprintedmessage.com has been deleted because it kept getting attacked and infiltrated with malware. So if you wish to help then the only way would be to email transfer money via [email protected]. Of course the best thing to do if to share the video if your funds are short. You can also shop on the brighteon products by using the link (shop now button)
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freedompoliticsdemocracyseparationconstitutions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy