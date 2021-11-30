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VIOLENCE WORKS? France Postpones Vax Mandates After Massive Riots And Violence In Martinique and Guadeloupe
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151 views • November 30, 2021
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France has postponed implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health workers in Martinique and Guadeloupe after the measure spurred widespread protests on the French territories in which police officers were injured and journalists attacked.
The two Caribbean islands have been hit by unrest over the last week after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Compulsory vaccinations for health workers, a measure already introduced on the French mainland, had fuelled resentment among the islands' majority Black population.
France has postponed implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health workers in Martinique and Guadeloupe after the measure spurred widespread protests on the French territories in which police officers were injured and journalists attacked.
The two Caribbean islands have been hit by unrest over the last week after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Compulsory vaccinations for health workers, a measure already introduced on the French mainland, had fuelled resentment among the islands' majority Black population.
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