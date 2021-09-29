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Dokter Denis Agret - ′′ Ontslag uit de orde van artsen en mijn functie van
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10 views • September 29, 2021
Dokter Denis Agret
- ′′ Ontslag uit de orde van artsen en mijn functie van ziekenhuisbeoefenaar ′′
Ga naar kennis, zoek zelf de informatie, maak zelf je mening.
Luister naar je hart, je geweten en je lichaam.
Heb de moed om te kiezen.
Doorgeven, inspireren en verantwoordelijk maken...
Dat zijn mijn keuzes.
Odile Laude : Inspiratrice de VIE
- ′′ Ontslag uit de orde van artsen en mijn functie van ziekenhuisbeoefenaar ′′
Ga naar kennis, zoek zelf de informatie, maak zelf je mening.
Luister naar je hart, je geweten en je lichaam.
Heb de moed om te kiezen.
Doorgeven, inspireren en verantwoordelijk maken...
Dat zijn mijn keuzes.
Odile Laude : Inspiratrice de VIE
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