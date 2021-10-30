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PFIZER IS NOW PUTTING WHAT IN THEIR "CHILDREN'S VACCINE"?! | MARYAM HENEIN
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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181 views • October 30, 2021
NOW JABBING ALL KIDS AGES 5 to 11 IN AISLE 666. As always, more questions avoided by Big Pharma! Are They Talking Through Both Sides of Their Mouth?

View more posts here: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17/status/1454114921206190088?s=20

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TRIS IS FOR KIDS

Pfizer changed their formulation for 5-11-year-old kids. They added tromethamine, a blood acid reducer that is used to stabilize people with heart attacks.

SIDE EFFECTS? Respiratory depression, IV thrombosis & more..

The request is accompanied by safety data from 1,518 BNT162b2 and 750 placebo (saline) Phase 2/3 participants 5-11 years of age in ongoing clinical study, C4591007, of which a total of 1,444 (95.1%) had safety follow-up.

In other words, they only followed up with 95.1% of the vaccinated kids. What happened to the other 74 kids? Why wouldn't they follow up with 100%? Did they produce an outcome that wasn't beneficial for Pfizer? Were they hurt?

21st century medicine is mostly a scam. For those that don't know these drug companies are free to run their trials as they see fit. They can have as many trials as they want to achieve a certain outcome. This is all above board and has been going on for decades.

Page 14 https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download

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