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Youri Plate o.a. over Wetboek van Strafrecht 225
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30 views • September 24, 2021
Dat ook de overheid, maar ook alle andere semi-overheids instellingen zoals CJIB maar ook Incasso Bureaus en Deurwaarders en andere officiële instanties in particuliere handen; dat zij allen jou bij officiële oproepen, aanmaningen etc., dat zij jou moeten benaderen op schrift met een niet digitaal opgemaakt schrijven maar met een brief met officiële natte handtekening en de naam van de persoon achter de brief.
Een niet gesigneerde brief, zonder naam leidt tot fraude en men is verplicht dat te voorkomen.
Een niet gesigneerde brief, zonder naam leidt tot fraude en men is verplicht dat te voorkomen.
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