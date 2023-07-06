Create New Account
NEW VAX DAMAGE TREATMENT Your Gut Health Before and After the COVID~19 Vaccine - Is it Better, the Same, or Worse?
Dr. Sabine Hazan in this Epoch Times Interview gives unexpected information about the side effects of the COVID~19 "vaccine".  She includes information about vaccinated nursing mothers. The beneficial gut bacteria she discusses is Bifidobacterium which was called Lactobacillus Bifidus before the 1960s. Bifidobacterium is a probiotic usually found in many health food products but has been absent when the products were tested.

