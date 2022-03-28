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MAN GETS TARGETED THROUGH HIS INJECTION AND HIS 5G "SMART" PHONE THAT IS ACTUALLY REALLY DUMB! ITS FUSON GPS
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191 views • March 28, 2022
THEY BIO RESANATE YOUR DNA THEY STOLE AND SAID IT WAS FOR ANOTHER PURPOSE THEY TARGET YOU VIA 5G CELL TOWERS THAT ARE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE INTERNET, ONCE YOU ARE PAIRED WITH NANO TECH THROUGH THE FALSE COVID HOAX JAB TO GET THIS INSIDE HUMANITY IN THE GUISE OF A PANDEMIC! IT WAS A PLANNEDEMIC AND YOU WERE THE GUINEA PIGS , NOW THEY ARE TRACKING YOU REAL TIME AND CAN SEND YOU AND GENETICALLY CODED DISEASES OF ANY KIND - THATS WHAT THE LABS WERE FOR IN UKRAINE AND ALL OVER THE WORLD, FROM DARK TO LIGHT THATS HOW THIS SHALL BE AND NOTHING THEY CAN DO NOW CAN STOP WHATS COMING FOR THEM! FEAR THE CREATOR AND REPENT ONLY TO HIM NO MIDDLE MEN OR INTERCESSORS! TIME HAS COME TO RE-LEARN YOUR RELATIONSHIP TO GOD AND HIM TO YOU. CHOOSE WISELY AND NO QUICK DECISIONS THE TRUTH IS 99% HIDDEN THE REST IS MERE CONJECTURE.
THE WAGES OF SIN IS DEATH! - https://www.brighteon.com/8cf18cbf-ed36-44c6-a62f-607d136bff9a
BIO N TECH HUSH MONEY! - https://www.brighteon.com/877f5f3d-df0f-49d6-b8f7-19e70884ff89 THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE!
THE WAGES OF SIN IS DEATH! - https://www.brighteon.com/8cf18cbf-ed36-44c6-a62f-607d136bff9a
BIO N TECH HUSH MONEY! - https://www.brighteon.com/877f5f3d-df0f-49d6-b8f7-19e70884ff89 THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE!
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