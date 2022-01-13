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Studies- Vaccines are the root cause of many -diseases- NOT viruses------------ Estudios: Las vacunas son la causa fundamental de muchas enfermedades, NO virus
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Studies- Vaccines are the root cause of many -diseases- NOT viruses
Estudios: Las vacunas son la causa fundamental de muchas enfermedades, NO virus
---------------------------
EPIGENETICS: Vaccines Are Deleting Human Genes & Transfecting Cells With Ebola/Marburg
(en español – necesita traducer aquí) https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/11/14/epigenetics-vaccines-are-deleting-human-genes-transfecting-cells-with-ebola-marburg/
-----------------------------
Ecoli –spanish
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escherichia_coli
Ecoli –english
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escherichia_coli
Marburg –spanish
https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
Marburg –english
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
transgenic parasites
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14760584.2017.1333426
parásitos transgénicos
http://news-courier.com/genomics/news/gmo-parasites-show-promise-for-human-malaria-vaccine-278577
Transgenic Hydra
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4828061/
Hidra Transgénica
https://www.tdx.cat/bitstream/handle/10803/386395/MIG_TESIS.pdf.txt;jsessionid=6A4C8D4A04EB471B6F4BDD0F1A9E7006?sequence=2
Moringa -substituto para Quercetina (y mejor)
https://alicia.concytec.gob.pe/vufind/Record/UCSM_3a6ab50083f7169a500fa112e179b8cf
https://ciad.repositorioinstitucional.mx/jspui/bitstream/1006/713/1/Castillo-López%20R%20I_DC_2016.pdf
Dr. Zelenko’s Z-stack
https://zstacklife.com
Ivermectin – Ivermectina
https://www.sochiderm.org/web/revista/26_4/1.pdf
Marburg and Ebola Virus mRNA 3' Untranslated Regions Contain Negative Regulators of Translation That Are Modulated by ADAR1 Editing
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34346762/
Micoplasmas
https://www.msdmanuals.com/es-pe/professional/enfermedades-infecciosas/clamidia-y-micoplasmas/micoplasmas
Mycoplasma
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mycoplasma
VECTORES LENTIVIRALES
https://repository.javeriana.edu.co/bitstream/handle/10554/11812/HerreraMejiaMariaJuliana2012.pdf?isAllowed=y&;sequence=1
Lentivirus Vector
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/lentivirus-vector
ricina
https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/ricin/expert-answers/faq-20057863
Ricin
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK441948/
Marburg Virus (MBV) Real Time RT-PCR Kit
https://www.creative-biogene.com/marburg-virus-mbv-real-time-rt-pcr-kit-item-pdps-ar181-440479.html
Instrucciones de uso RealStar® Filovirus Screen RT-PCR Kit 1.0
https://www.altona-diagnostics.com/files/public/Content%20Homepage/-%2002%20RealStar/MAN%20-%20CE%20-%20ES/RealStar%20Filovirus%20Screen%20RT-PCR%20Kit%201.0_WEB_CE_ES-S03.pdf
Estudios: Las vacunas son la causa fundamental de muchas enfermedades, NO virus
---------------------------
EPIGENETICS: Vaccines Are Deleting Human Genes & Transfecting Cells With Ebola/Marburg
(en español – necesita traducer aquí) https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/11/14/epigenetics-vaccines-are-deleting-human-genes-transfecting-cells-with-ebola-marburg/
-----------------------------
Ecoli –spanish
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escherichia_coli
Ecoli –english
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escherichia_coli
Marburg –spanish
https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
Marburg –english
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
transgenic parasites
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14760584.2017.1333426
parásitos transgénicos
http://news-courier.com/genomics/news/gmo-parasites-show-promise-for-human-malaria-vaccine-278577
Transgenic Hydra
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4828061/
Hidra Transgénica
https://www.tdx.cat/bitstream/handle/10803/386395/MIG_TESIS.pdf.txt;jsessionid=6A4C8D4A04EB471B6F4BDD0F1A9E7006?sequence=2
Moringa -substituto para Quercetina (y mejor)
https://alicia.concytec.gob.pe/vufind/Record/UCSM_3a6ab50083f7169a500fa112e179b8cf
https://ciad.repositorioinstitucional.mx/jspui/bitstream/1006/713/1/Castillo-López%20R%20I_DC_2016.pdf
Dr. Zelenko’s Z-stack
https://zstacklife.com
Ivermectin – Ivermectina
https://www.sochiderm.org/web/revista/26_4/1.pdf
Marburg and Ebola Virus mRNA 3' Untranslated Regions Contain Negative Regulators of Translation That Are Modulated by ADAR1 Editing
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34346762/
Micoplasmas
https://www.msdmanuals.com/es-pe/professional/enfermedades-infecciosas/clamidia-y-micoplasmas/micoplasmas
Mycoplasma
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mycoplasma
VECTORES LENTIVIRALES
https://repository.javeriana.edu.co/bitstream/handle/10554/11812/HerreraMejiaMariaJuliana2012.pdf?isAllowed=y&;sequence=1
Lentivirus Vector
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/lentivirus-vector
ricina
https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/ricin/expert-answers/faq-20057863
Ricin
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK441948/
Marburg Virus (MBV) Real Time RT-PCR Kit
https://www.creative-biogene.com/marburg-virus-mbv-real-time-rt-pcr-kit-item-pdps-ar181-440479.html
Instrucciones de uso RealStar® Filovirus Screen RT-PCR Kit 1.0
https://www.altona-diagnostics.com/files/public/Content%20Homepage/-%2002%20RealStar/MAN%20-%20CE%20-%20ES/RealStar%20Filovirus%20Screen%20RT-PCR%20Kit%201.0_WEB_CE_ES-S03.pdf
Keywords
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