https://gettr.com/post/p2gx6z4a504
作为CCP的头号敌人，郭文贵先生一直不断地被攻击。当他在2017年9月7日向他聘请的律师事务所提交了他的政治避难申请的后 律师事务所被黑客攻击 超过500台的电脑都被瘫痪了
As CCP's number one enemy, Mr. Guo Wengui was under constant attack, when he submitted his political asylum application to the law firm he hired on September 7, 2017. The law firm was hacked, and over 500 computers were down.
@ryanmatta @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
