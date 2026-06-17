💉💉 (DOCUMENTARY) WHY DID YAHWEH (GOD) ALLOW THE COVID-19 MARK OF THE BEAST TO HAPPEN?

in this documentary I will be going over why and Mark of the beast was allowed to happen to begin with. while most are still waiting for it to start, the mark of the beast years are over on June 26th. what was it that caused so much deception concerning this part of biblical prophecy? does it have anything to do with the curses of Deuteronomy 28? there was a point in time with a strong delusion that had to come. and the strongest point of it began in 2020. so I'll answer this many more questions in this video as we continue to learn more of what the spirit of Truth is saying





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Kenneth -vance-12