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Youri Plate over Burgerlijk Wetboek 3 Artikel 11
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0 view • September 23, 2021
Wanneer jij weet dat een regeling, een wet niet klopt en indruist tegen alle regels die er zijn, dan ben je medeplichtig wanneer je die uitvoert. Wanneer je gasten in de horeca de geïnjecteerden scheidt van de niet geïnjecteerden, dan discrimineer je en daar staat een aardige straf op.
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