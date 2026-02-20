BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 The Poison Harvest
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 2 days ago

Industrial Rock, Dark Synthwave, cinematic, gritty male vocals, aggressive drums, distorted bass, futuristic, rebellious, high energy, 110 BPM

Song: "The Poison Harvest"

(A Protest Ballad Exposing Glyphosate’s Nazi Origins & Agricultural Betrayal)

Verse 1 (Nazi Roots)

"From the labs of the Reich, a killer was born,

Sarin and VX—their chemistry sworn.

Post-war Paperclip, they smuggled the tech,

Now it’s sprayed on your food, ‘safe’ by Big Ag’s check." [B-3][A-2]

Chorus (Corporate Lies)

"Oh, the fields run red with the blood of the land,

Roundup’s the weapon in Monsanto’s hand.

They ghostwrite the science, they silence the cries,

While the jury says ‘Guilty!’—but the profits still rise." [B-6][A-1][S-3]

Verse 2 (Ecocide & Cancer)

"Monarchs fall dead where the drift clouds blow,

Farmers sue Bayer for tumors that grow.

IARC warned us—‘Probable’ harm,

Yet the EPA shrugs, ‘No cause for alarm.’" [B-5][S-6][A-11]

Bridge (Whistleblowers’ Defiance)

"Séralini stood tall, they burned him at stake,

Huber spoke truth—they called him a fake.

But the soil remembers, the rivers still scream,

These toxins don’t vanish—they haunt like a dream." [A-8][B-4]

Verse 3 (Resistance & Hope)

"Plant organic seeds where the old ways grow,

Shun the GMO, let the clean rivers flow.

From Alsea to Brussels, the people unite,

To ban this old ghost—bring the dark into light." [B-1][A-4][S-5]

Outro (Call to Action)

"So dig up their patents, burn their deceit,

The shikimate pathway won’t spell our defeat.

For the earth is alive, and her children still fight,

Against poison and profit—we rise for the right." [B-7][A-12][S-1]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Laura Harris
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Board of Peace&#8221; convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump’s “Board of Peace” convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

Ava Grace
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy