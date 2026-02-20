Industrial Rock, Dark Synthwave, cinematic, gritty male vocals, aggressive drums, distorted bass, futuristic, rebellious, high energy, 110 BPM



Song: "The Poison Harvest"



(A Protest Ballad Exposing Glyphosate’s Nazi Origins & Agricultural Betrayal)



Verse 1 (Nazi Roots)



"From the labs of the Reich, a killer was born,



Sarin and VX—their chemistry sworn.



Post-war Paperclip, they smuggled the tech,



Now it’s sprayed on your food, ‘safe’ by Big Ag’s check." [B-3][A-2]



Chorus (Corporate Lies)



"Oh, the fields run red with the blood of the land,



Roundup’s the weapon in Monsanto’s hand.



They ghostwrite the science, they silence the cries,



While the jury says ‘Guilty!’—but the profits still rise." [B-6][A-1][S-3]



Verse 2 (Ecocide & Cancer)



"Monarchs fall dead where the drift clouds blow,



Farmers sue Bayer for tumors that grow.



IARC warned us—‘Probable’ harm,



Yet the EPA shrugs, ‘No cause for alarm.’" [B-5][S-6][A-11]



Bridge (Whistleblowers’ Defiance)



"Séralini stood tall, they burned him at stake,



Huber spoke truth—they called him a fake.



But the soil remembers, the rivers still scream,



These toxins don’t vanish—they haunt like a dream." [A-8][B-4]



Verse 3 (Resistance & Hope)



"Plant organic seeds where the old ways grow,



Shun the GMO, let the clean rivers flow.



From Alsea to Brussels, the people unite,



To ban this old ghost—bring the dark into light." [B-1][A-4][S-5]



Outro (Call to Action)



"So dig up their patents, burn their deceit,



The shikimate pathway won’t spell our defeat.



For the earth is alive, and her children still fight,



Against poison and profit—we rise for the right." [B-7][A-12][S-1]

