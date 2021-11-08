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Chickens Introduction from High Desert Homestead
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98 views • November 08, 2021
Today we'd like to introduce or happy chicken flock to you! We have 17 hens and 3 roosters.
2 Rhode Island Reds
6 Black Australorps
2 Wyandottes
1 Sex Link
3 Barred Rocks
3 Red Stars
1 Aurnica
2 Americana
Next year we plan to have chicks, how exciting!
Than you for watching!
2 Rhode Island Reds
6 Black Australorps
2 Wyandottes
1 Sex Link
3 Barred Rocks
3 Red Stars
1 Aurnica
2 Americana
Next year we plan to have chicks, how exciting!
Than you for watching!
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