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Call: The 'Black Goo' Transformation Continues to Show Up Everywhere...[11.11.2021]
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131 views • November 12, 2021
Human Nature: What is 'CRISPR'? Graphene Oxide? Black Goo? (Reloaded) [15.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWMbgkIn6IYk/
https://rumble.com/vnrzan-human-nature-what-is-crispr-graphene-oxide-black-goo-reloaded-15.10.2021.html
26,448 Views nov 11, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 125K subscribers
https://youtu.be/u-qkMaOX4wQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWMbgkIn6IYk/
https://rumble.com/vnrzan-human-nature-what-is-crispr-graphene-oxide-black-goo-reloaded-15.10.2021.html
26,448 Views nov 11, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 125K subscribers
https://youtu.be/u-qkMaOX4wQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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