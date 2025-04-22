Hamas-linked leader reportedly KILLLED in Israeli strikes near Beirut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas-linked leader reportedly KILLED in Israeli strikes near Beirut overnight (not sure why this says overnight, it's daylight? video was posted in twilight hours early this morning US time. (it would have been around mid morning daylight by then.).. Cynthia)
Izzat Atwi — who survived an assassination attempt in January last year — is believed to be among the dead