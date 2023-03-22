Dawn of New World Order Central Bank Digital Currency

The Convergence of current concerns of the probable collapse of the global financial & banking systems; foreshadowing the emergence of the infamous Mark of the Beast system which Yuval Noah Harari Boasts about digital under the skin surveillance, that the Holy Scriptures have forewarned us about; Which when fully implemented will be a global requirement for all transactions in the future except for those who have the foresight to have goods to barter, and the skill-sets needed to survive on the New Frontier. Most Christians are familiar with this system foreseen 2,000 years ago by John in Revelation 13; yet will you and your loved ones heed the warnings of Revelation 14:9-13?
