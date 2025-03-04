"Zelensky has been brainwashed by European Globalist, Socialists, & US globalist groups" - Tuberville said

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO ZELENSKY in Ukraine’s future – GOP Senator
Zelensky has been brainwashed by European and US globalist groups, who assured that they will continue sending money to Kiev to keep the Ukraine conflict raging on, Thomas Tuberville said, stressing that they “couldn't be more wrong.”
“Zelensky, for some reason, wants this war to keep going […] and is going to play hardball. But you know what? He's not even in the game,” the senator emphasized.
Tuberville suggested that it could be Putin and Trump who would make a decision on the future of Ukraine.