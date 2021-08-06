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WARNING: Doctors, nurses, victims are trying to WARN others about the dangerous side effects of the V4Xs and many are still deciding to take it.
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121 views • August 06, 2021
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
GLOBAL: Doctors, nurses, victims are trying to WARN others about the dangerous side effects of the V4Xs and many are still deciding to take it.
Families are being silenced and censored trying to warn others that the V4XXed are SPREADING the SAR-COV-2 to their families and children.
GLOBAL: Doctors, nurses, victims are trying to WARN others about the dangerous side effects of the V4Xs and many are still deciding to take it.
Families are being silenced and censored trying to warn others that the V4XXed are SPREADING the SAR-COV-2 to their families and children.
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