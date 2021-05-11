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Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Self-Government
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201 views • May 11, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG

Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517

Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. Likely to create more more viral variants in the process.

Timecodes:
0:00​ - Intro
7:36​ - Lockdowns
8:51​ - Gaining immunity from exposure & immunological escape
11:17​ - COVID vaccine
18:30​ - COVID antibodies
19:55​ - NK Cells
25:00​ - Antigen-specific antibodies outcompete natural antibodies
28:51​ - Highly-infectious strain
31:01​ - Vaccine resistance in COVID pandemic
31:51​ - More on immunological escape
32:59​ - Geert Vanden Bossche’s thoughts on COVID vaccination

Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.

Coordinated Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation's Ebola Vaccine Program and contributed to the implementation of an integrated vaccine work plan in collaboration with Global Health Partners (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF), regulators (FDA) and vaccine manufacturers to enable timely deployment or stockpiling of Ebola vaccine candidates.

Sharing his perspective on mass vaccination in COVID-19.

You can support us with a financial contribution through Patreon. Access to more posts, podcasts and videos.
https://patreon.com/VejonHealth

Learn more about autoimmunity in COVID-19.
https://mcmillanresearch.com/
Keywords
healthvaxxedmedicinepeoplecyclemigraineswomannurseblood clotsmenopausesterilizationgene therapymrna
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Privacy Policy