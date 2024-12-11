Syria: A column of Russian forces was filmed by militants on one of the roads in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A column of Russian forces was filmed by militants on one of the roads in Syria.
Syrian "moderate rebels" aka terrorists interact with a passing Russian military convoy.
☝️Both sides do not fire at each other although some rebels fire in the air.
Given that the bases in Tartus and Khmeimim remain under Russian control, this column appears to be repositioning, or the Russians are continuing their patrols.