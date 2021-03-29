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Estudio Científico: Medidas extremas de COVID-19 NO bajaron la cantidad de muertos
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41 views • March 29, 2021
Este video presente los resultados del estudio: "Covid-19 Mortality: A Vulnerability Issue Among Nations Facing Limited Margins for Adaptation"
Mortalidad por Covid-19: una cuestión de vulnerabilidad entre las naciones que enfrentan márgenes de adaptación limitados
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2020.604339/full
Esto es un link del grafico utilizado en la presentacion: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y_Dt5CGlLF7KyEHwg2DY9XFcNpCC5T4B/view?usp=sharing
RESULTADOS:
El rigor de las medidas adoptadas para luchar contra la pandemia, incluido el encierro, no pareció estar relacionado con la tasa de mortalidad.
LA FUERZA INMUNITARIA FUE EL FACTOR MÁS IMPORTANTE:
Esta carga no se alivió con decisiones públicas más estrictas. Los factores inherentes han predeterminado la mortalidad de Covid-19: Comprenderlos puede mejorar las estrategias de prevención al aumentar la resiliencia de la población a través de un mejor estado físico e inmunidad.
REFERENCIAS
De Larochelambert, Q., Marc, A., Antero, J., Le Bourg, E., & Toussaint, J. F. (2020). Covid-19 mortality: a matter of vulnerability among nations facing limited margins of adaptation. Frontiers in public health, 8, 782.
Mortalidad por Covid-19: una cuestión de vulnerabilidad entre las naciones que enfrentan márgenes de adaptación limitados
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2020.604339/full
Esto es un link del grafico utilizado en la presentacion: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y_Dt5CGlLF7KyEHwg2DY9XFcNpCC5T4B/view?usp=sharing
RESULTADOS:
El rigor de las medidas adoptadas para luchar contra la pandemia, incluido el encierro, no pareció estar relacionado con la tasa de mortalidad.
LA FUERZA INMUNITARIA FUE EL FACTOR MÁS IMPORTANTE:
Esta carga no se alivió con decisiones públicas más estrictas. Los factores inherentes han predeterminado la mortalidad de Covid-19: Comprenderlos puede mejorar las estrategias de prevención al aumentar la resiliencia de la población a través de un mejor estado físico e inmunidad.
REFERENCIAS
De Larochelambert, Q., Marc, A., Antero, J., Le Bourg, E., & Toussaint, J. F. (2020). Covid-19 mortality: a matter of vulnerability among nations facing limited margins of adaptation. Frontiers in public health, 8, 782.
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