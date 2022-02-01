MK-ULTRA MIND CONTROL IN HOLLYWOOD

Its well known that the biggest names in hollywood are under MK Ultra/Project Monarch mind control spells to keep them reigned in to the demonic beast system that they’ve committed to, but every now and then they try to break free.Kanye West has been dropping all kinds of truth bombs regarding his wife Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and the entire system surrounding them, I believe they were his handlers and he wants out.To put things in context, we need to go back to 2016 when Kanye West was forcefully handcuffed and hospitalized for “acting erratically”. He was placed in “5150 Hold”, California law code for “temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness”.Kanye spent 10 days at the Reagan UCLA Medical Center and came out of there a changed person with a bleached blonde head which is a sign of a mind control slave. It should be noted that industry slaves Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes were both placed in 5150 Hold at the Reagan UCLA Medical Center.According to an ER nurse whistleblower who assisted with the procedure.“Kanye is a Monarch mind controlled slave. It’s a trauma based mind control. They split his personality into fragments. He has twenty-six distinct personalities now. They have names,” said the ER nurse, who worked at the Ronald Regan Medical Center at UCLA while Kanye West was hospitalized.“They thought Kanye was a threat, and we had to neutralize him. He was drugged and tortured until he became compliant. He now has trigger words that will induce a certain response in him. I can’t say the words here, it wouldn’t be fair to him, but there are words and sounds that trigger different personalities within him to come to the surface. He can now be easily controlled and manipulated by his handlers.”Comment your thoughts below 💭⬇️➡️ LIKE➡️ COMMENT➡️ REPOST➡️ TAG A FRIEND➡️ SHARE ON YOUR IG STORIES➡️ TURN MY NOTIFICATIONS ON➡️ FOLLOWSubscribe to my channel ⬇️