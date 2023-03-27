READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 RESH

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
153 RESH. Consider my affliction and deliver me, For I do not forget Your law.
154 Plead my cause and redeem me; Revive me according to Your word.
155 Salvation is far from the wicked, For they do not seek Your statutes.
156 Great are Your tender mercies, O LORD; Revive me according to Your judgments.
157 Many are my persecutors and my enemies, Yet I do not turn from Your testimonies.
158 I see the treacherous, and am disgusted, Because they do not keep Your word.
159 Consider how I love Your precepts; Revive me, O LORD, according to Your lovingkindness.
160 The entirety of Your word is truth, And every one of Your righteous judgments endures forever.
(Ps. 119:153-160 NKJ)
