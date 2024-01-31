The 4Th Thunder Anniversary Phone Call

THUNDERS REVELATION

Rg Stair's Thunder Revelation In 2015 & J Rice's Man of Sin Revelation NOW !!!

Amazing that James Rice Proclaims Loud and Clear They Believe All the False prophet Rg Stair Preached ~ YET Does Not Believe Anything Ralph has said Concerning the Coming of Jesus Christ or The THUNDERS Revelations of Rg stair !!! At The Last Came 2 False Witness ~ Ralph & James-bre There is NO Opposition Here about What Magnitude of Perversion

That is Coming out of the Overcomer Ministry with their Baal Worship of Cutting Themselves ~

1 kings 18: 28 And They Cried Aloud, and cut themselves after their manner with knives and lancets, till the blood gushed out upon them. Same Spiritual Application going on in Canady's S.C.

Hear it for Yourselves as Rgstair.com has Uploaded the James Rice/Baal Services with Conchita Burgess Leading The Cry Aloud gang !!!

What God has Me Doing is Exposing the Darkness of the Overcomer By The LIGHT of the Very Word of God & Presence of His Holy Spirit !!!

Ephesians 5:13 But All Things That are Reproved are Made Manifest By The Light:

For Whatsoever Doth Make Manifest is Light.





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio