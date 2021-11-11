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ALERT! "GERM GAMES" COMING GLOBAL
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180 views • November 11, 2021
What a coincidence ... FDA Just approved new smallpox drug in June and Gates has warned of smallpox attack
https://twitter.com/MissK30161327/status/1457390740405882883
Bill Gates calls for shtf scenario germ games for next Simulation. video breaks down documents to scenario
Video You Missed: 🚨 It's Begun| American's Rising up
https://youtu.be/vgKJkt7m4Rc
Get RF Shielding Material Built by Navy Engineer: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/7/
https://twitter.com/MissK30161327/status/1457390740405882883
Bill Gates calls for shtf scenario germ games for next Simulation. video breaks down documents to scenario
Video You Missed: 🚨 It's Begun| American's Rising up
https://youtu.be/vgKJkt7m4Rc
Get RF Shielding Material Built by Navy Engineer: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/7/
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