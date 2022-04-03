Joe Allen on Transhumanism’s Next Steps

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03/29/2022 Joe Allen walked through with Steve Bannon the quantum dot tattoo vaccination record project created by Particles For Humanity, a company established by Robert Langer, a cofounder of Moderna, with the funding of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A quantum dot tattoo is a small nanoparticle QR code to be injected into human skin in order to record vaccination records.