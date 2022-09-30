Merrick Garland's FBI Thugs Capture Pro-Life Father As Federally Controlled Do Bidding | Dustin Faulkner

Days ago a pro-life Catholic once vindicated from the assault accusations of a pro-death leftist was captured at his home while his children and wife watched. They refused to show a warrant. The accusation was thrown out in 2021. Merrick Garland and his Gestapo seized the moment to make pro-life dissidents buckle during coming midterms.





While the FBI goes after Americans and the Marxist regime beats Trump supporters other organizations are weaponized against the country. USPS surveils second amendment supporters. All under federal control are weaponized against the country.





The border surges and cartel are made to profit outside of the country and within. Biden and Harris laugh and deny an existential invasion of the country. Meanwhile, children's corpses are stuffed with drugs, women are continuously raped, and cartel raises prices on smuggling. An Arizona woman is found to have made over 7 million dollars. The slave industry strengthens and the current administration is complicit.





The green elitists move forward on controls to force the United States into compliance and it will fail. Yet, at what cost will the failure buy?





Nord Stream 1 and 2 show to have been sabotaged. Are the Biden masters pushing us into war with Russia with the help of Germany?





