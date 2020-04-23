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To Pastors Everywhere: God Doesn't Need You
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34 views • April 23, 2020
Deception in the churches extends even to church leaders who have discovered the truth about Jesus’ teachings. So many of them are like Nicodemus… wanting to use Jesus to enhance their own little religious kingdom, instead of starting all over again, like a little child. To be born again, they need to let go of the whole church system, and that is extremely hard for them to do. All over the world, people mistake the visible church system for God’s kingdom. But genuine obedience to Jesus will cause all of us to let go our biases in favour of where we are at, and what we are doing, in order to make ourselves totally available to God. The truth for most, if not all of us, is that God doesn't want you to go to church. It never led you to obey Jesus in the past, and it won’t in the future. God doesn’t need you and your talents, affiliations, and resources. You need him. And that is where we all need to start.
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