CCP Is the Root of This Pandemic

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4/14/2021 Peter Navarro : It’s important to get to the bottom of where the virus came from, if for no other reason, then to figure out the best way to approach defending ourselves against that virus; As we have problems now with our vaccine, as these mutated versions of the virus itself spread around the world, it would be nice to know where this originated.