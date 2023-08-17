Create New Account
Blue Steal
Son of the Republic
The Libs’ 2024 Election Interference Plot

* Plandemic 2.0: push more ’rona hysteria.

* Implement a mass voter registration/mail-in ballot scheme.

* Censor social media to stop anyone from exposing the scam.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 17 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v38hl1c-the-plot-to-interfere-in-the-2024-election-ep.-2069-08172023.html

