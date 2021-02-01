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Zachary and I checking in and saying hi and goodnight in July 2020. It had been awhile since he made a video.
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41 views • February 01, 2021
Zachary and I just checking in to let everyone know we were doing alright. We had not made a video in awhile. This was July 2020.
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