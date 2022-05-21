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Davos Demons: WEF Plots AI Takeover: "Enemy Of Humans Is Humans"
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21 views • May 21, 2022
The globalists are trying to reorganize what it means to be human with the Mark of The Beast. Davos is ready to be joined by the satanic world leaders to plot our depopulation, and Matt Skow is here to let us know that we cannot stand by and allow this to happen!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
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