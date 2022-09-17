VAXX poison KILLS woman less than 15 minutes after INJECTION 💉

“My beautiful Mother’s life was taken yesterday by the COVID BOOSTER SHOT!

She was happy and perfectly healthy! Spent yesterday morning visiting me at my house up until her appointment time. She left for her appointment happy and energetic! She had no medical issues at all!

My mom texted me right after she got the shot to let me know she was waiting the 15 mins and I texted her back. It was right after then, that they say “she dropped dead before she hit the floor” in Shoppers Drug Mart! That is what the docs have told us.

This NEVER should have happened had they known what they were shooting into us!!! My beautiful Mom would still be here!”

We are looking for donations to help with the funeral arrangements and other expenses towards helping our family during this time of grieving.

