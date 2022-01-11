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Walmart Manager Served with Cease and Desist Notice for Discrimination and Civil Rights Violations
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120 views • January 11, 2022
On January 10, 2022, a Kapolei Walmart manager was served with a cease and desist notice for discrimination and civil rights violations. The manager called the police again.
Covid Cease & Desist Notice and Covid Federal Crimes Chart:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9pzkwvz5z5s42y0/Covid%20Cease%20%26%20Desist%20Notice%20and%20Covid%20Federal%20Crimes%20Chart.pdf?dl=0
Public Accommodations Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Walmart #Discrimination #CivilRights
Covid Cease & Desist Notice and Covid Federal Crimes Chart:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9pzkwvz5z5s42y0/Covid%20Cease%20%26%20Desist%20Notice%20and%20Covid%20Federal%20Crimes%20Chart.pdf?dl=0
Public Accommodations Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Walmart #Discrimination #CivilRights
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