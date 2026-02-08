‘Clear satanic symbols’ in Milan Olympics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has sparked intense backlash on social media after several commentators accused the organizers of showcasing ‘satanic symbols’.
The inverted pentagram is broadly used in Satanism, depicted with the goat's head of Baphomet.
