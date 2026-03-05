Unknown missile of Iran begin destroys Israel absolutely!

One represents an image of the attack on March 4, showing a missile hurtling rapidly, piercing the heart of Tel Aviv in a place where no warning sirens had worked before, and no anti-aircraft guns could bring it down! The Israel-US dirty war has become a boomerang, and the scale of tensions in the region has spiraled out of control. Iran has started using its modern weaponry in recent days since Tuesday, as promised by the IRGC commander, saying on Monday it would soon launch new-generation missiles, hitting Israel completely, as part of "Operation True Promise 4."The name is unknown, but sources confirm, that the IRGC missile forces began launching advanced missiles, whose flight was very fast between Mach 5-16, such as the Fateh-2 hypersonic missile to the Khorramshahr-4 missile or called “Kheibar-4.” It is obviously new and difficult to intercept, thus minimizing early warning, here, Israel becomes its first victim!

Unusual footage has emerged online, one of which was captured from a passenger plane on March 3, showing an Iranian missile taking off and flying vertically, believed to be visiting Israel. In the evening, an Egyptian living in Kuwait filmed the stunning scene, and reported that what he saw was the launch of a number of new Iranian missiles in the direction of Tel Aviv. Moving at high speeds, missiles like Khorramshahr carrying conventional warheads weighing 1,500-1,800 kg, a range of 2,000 km, and a terminal velocity of Mach 8-16, indicate a similar missile strike at night, including its trajectory and detonation. All this has been verified in real combat, it is difficult to intercept at hypersonic speeds, although the Israeli Arrow system is designed for MRBM. Local damage-leveling one or more blocks, the possibility of 50-200 more casualties, if the missile lands in a populated area. But sources confirmed the arrival of such missiles, knocking out sensitive facilities in the occupied territories, in a series of waves of Iranian retaliatory attacks.

This is absolutely insane, the current tense situation in Isreal as confirmed in the videos despite the country's strict censorship! The missiles appeared to have escaped brilliantly by failed air defense fire, resulting in several Israeli cities, particularly Tel Aviv and Haifa, being severely shaken by Iranian shelling. The scene of destruction is clearly visible in the footage!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!