Mark Carney Panic

* Carney’s “New World Order” speech isn’t a master plan.

* It is an admission the old empire is dead.

* While elites panic, President Trump rejects chaos in Venezuela and Iran, dismantles the Muslim Brotherhood, and builds a Board of Peace that threatens 80 years of imperial control.





Promethean Updates (17 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v74gzqw-mark-carney-panic-the-new-world-order-is-dead.html

https://youtu.be/aRE2dnvzSbY