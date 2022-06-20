CERN Celebrates the 10 Year Anniversary of their Discovery of the Higgs Boson + AI/Antichrist news

In this video we talk about CERN's anniversary celebration on another notable anniversary date, the 4th of July. We also talk about their plan to restart on the day after their celebrated anniversary, which is actually another notable anniversary date. These point back to 2012, which, as you should know, was a very special season.





We also talk about sentient AI in the news and make some observations about the near approach of the antichrist.





Aaron reads Jeremiah 25.

Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CERNBosonAnniversary.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





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https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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