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Paul Joseph Watson: The Sh*thole Cities Run by Leftists - Confirmed [29.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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30 views • October 30, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark and probally all over the world... I was born in a 'working' family where both my parents were on the 'left' my whole life, until I discovered that these Lefties politicians were deeply corrupted and lied directly to the working class, they did not take power and breaks the law without being held responsible... They only want's people's wote.... something I have said, written and published for years #KV2017 - #rØvrendt ... And now there is soon municipal elektion again, I noe see these elektion posters everywere and I feel sick almost get vomiting sensations, people do not understand what's going on, it's all Rugged... The Satanists and their Servant are everywere......

49,576 views Oct 29, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jn79X8huTNU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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