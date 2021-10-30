© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Joseph Watson: The Sh*thole Cities Run by Leftists - Confirmed [29.10.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • October 30, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark and probally all over the world... I was born in a 'working' family where both my parents were on the 'left' my whole life, until I discovered that these Lefties politicians were deeply corrupted and lied directly to the working class, they did not take power and breaks the law without being held responsible... They only want's people's wote.... something I have said, written and published for years #KV2017 - #rØvrendt ... And now there is soon municipal elektion again, I noe see these elektion posters everywere and I feel sick almost get vomiting sensations, people do not understand what's going on, it's all Rugged... The Satanists and their Servant are everywere......
49,576 views Oct 29, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jn79X8huTNU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
49,576 views Oct 29, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jn79X8huTNU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.