© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Expert Laser Marksman System ELMS Unboxing
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • October 16, 2021
Today we unbox and take a quick first look at the Expert Laser Marksman System or ELMS from G-Sight. I met the folk from G-Sight at the 2021 USCCA Concealed Carry & Home Defnese Expo. Be looking for a full review to come soon.
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
----------
CREDITS
----------
CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
Additional Music Credit
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
----------
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE
----------
In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.
----------
SAFETY NOTICE
----------:
All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
----------
CREDITS
----------
CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
Additional Music Credit
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
----------
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE
----------
In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.
----------
SAFETY NOTICE
----------:
All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.