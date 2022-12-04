Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
El Culto del Mal - Parte 1: LOS SEGUIDORES DE ÓRDENES Y SU CULPABILIDAD EN EL CAOS MUNDIAL
5 views
channel image
ABRE LOS OJOS A LA VERDAD
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

¿QUIÉNES SON MÁS CULPABLES, LOS SEGUIDORES DE ÓRDENES QUE EJECUTAN EL MAL O LOS QUE LES DAN LAS ÓRDENES.

[email protected]

Les comparto este video que acabo de subtitular, creo que ES MUY IMPORTANTE SU MENSAJE Y LO COMPARTAN, aquí explican perfectamente por qué y por quiénes, por qué tipo de gente el mundo es un caos.

APRENDAMOS DE ÉL, YO APRENDÍ MUCHO.

CON CARIÑO


De Mark Passio: WWW.WHATONEARTHISHAPPENING.COM

Keywords
markpassioelcultodelmalcultodelmalthecultofthesupremeevilseguidoresdeordenesorderfolllowersculpablesculpablesdelcaosmundialculpablesdelcaosverdaderosculpables

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket