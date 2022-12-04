El Culto del Mal - Parte 1: LOS SEGUIDORES DE ÓRDENES Y SU CULPABILIDAD EN EL CAOS MUNDIAL

¿QUIÉNES SON MÁS CULPABLES, LOS SEGUIDORES DE ÓRDENES QUE EJECUTAN EL MAL O LOS QUE LES DAN LAS ÓRDENES.
Les comparto este video que acabo de subtitular, creo que ES MUY IMPORTANTE SU MENSAJE Y LO COMPARTAN, aquí explican perfectamente por qué y por quiénes, por qué tipo de gente el mundo es un caos.
APRENDAMOS DE ÉL, YO APRENDÍ MUCHO.
CON CARIÑO
De Mark Passio: WWW.WHATONEARTHISHAPPENING.COM
