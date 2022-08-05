Who can it zigb33 and h0w ~ whiteboard style - ieee 802.15.4 .. permanent lifetime biosensors fixed inside human biofield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Mirrored content)
"Thanks for stopping by and attempting to learn .. here we go into the fray once more to not become automaton prima materia so fast the souls are expunged before anything can be restrained and the darkness once again takes the reigns leaving no light until Jesus came. then all the creatures including the deep begged Jesus to bring the light and the book of Genesis was left behind as a lamp to our feet .. at least that is my current working theory, and whatever your theory is, i bet it is beautiful, Amen." - Sabrina Wallace