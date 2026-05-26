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Pompeo & Nuland get torched for Iran lies - ‘Who started the war?’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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‘Who started the war?’ Warmongers Pompeo & Nuland get torched for peddling Iran lies

Global arsonists Victoria Nuland and Mike Pompeo got cooked alive at the Munk Debate, facing off against Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer.

When Pompeo called Iran a "monster" worthy of the hunt, Stephen Walt hit him with:

❓ “You do know, Mike, that we started the war?”

Pompeo (visibly spiraling), said:
💬 “No, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Oh, no.”

But Walt shut that down instantly:
💥 “We wouldn't have had October 7th if we'd gotten peace in the Middle East, and that's a much longer story.”

Adding:

🚨🤡 US ‘ceasefire’ bombs Iran in ‘self-defense’

💬 “US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News.

💀 Ceasefire? Who cares. The US always has an excuse for bombing someone.
💬 “Two Iranian boats were caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz… The US military eliminated both IRGC vessels and also struck at a SAM site in Bandar Abbas targeting US warplanes,” a Fox correspondent wrote on X, citing senior US officials.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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