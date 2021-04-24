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Talkin' Turkey with Tom- YouTube Livestream from Friday, April 16th, 2021
Topics Included:
-Tom's Mentor Program
-Tom's most important contribution to medicine
-How to do medicine
-Treating stories, not a diagnosis
-How to find the story through nonviolent communication & techniques
-Anvil Theory of medicine
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Website: https://drtomcowan.com